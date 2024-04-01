Leaders Liverpool need iron nerve to clinch title race, says Klopp

Liverpool's ability to keep their nerves under control can make the difference in the Premier League title race, manager Juergen Klopp said after his side came from a goal down to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 and go top on Sunday.

Brighton took the lead after just 84 seconds through Danny Welbeck but Liverpool stayed positive and goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah earned them the three points.

Liverpool have now won seven league games this season after conceding first, and Klopp said his side have come a long way in developing their collective mental strength.