Chelsea ‘got too comfortable’ as Foster’s Burnley held them to a draw

Chelsea have shot themselves in the foot on multiple occasions throughout the season and were simply not good enough defensively in their 2-2 Premier League draw to 10-man Burnley, attacker Cole Palmer said.

Palmer's two goals were cancelled out by strikes from Josh Cullen and Dara O'Shea as Chelsea dropped points despite having a man's advantage over relegation-threatened Burnley to remain 11th in the league standings.

Bafana Bafana star Lyle Foster, who made a return from injury recently. made his first start for Burnley in just under a month and played 70 minutes, providing an assist.

It was the fifth match in a row that Chelsea conceded two goals.

“The changing room is really down,” Palmer told Sky Sports on Saturday.

“When they went down to 10 men, we were 1-0 up and just got too comfortable. Same story, we kill ourselves every week. It's got to improve from us as players.