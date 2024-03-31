Soccer

Manchester City and Arsenal draw, so Liverpool stay top

31 March 2024 - 20:15 By Lori Ewing
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli in action with Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol in their Premier League draw at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine

Arsenal nullified reigning champions Manchester City's attack in a 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, allowing Liverpool to take top spot on a pivotal day in the Premier League's three-way title race.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, in the hunt for their first league title in 20 years, are second in the table on 65 points with nine games remaining, while City are third with 64. Liverpool, on 67 points, claimed the lead with their 2-1 comeback victory over Brighton & Hove Albion earlier on Sunday.

The match failed to live up to its billing as a battle of titans. City dominated possession with 72.2% and came at Arsenal in waves.

But the visitors frustrated Pep Guardiola's men — including league-leading scorer Erling Haaland — with a textbook defensive display to extend their unbeaten league run to nine games and end their streak of eight losses at the Etihad.

Usually prolific Man City were restricted to just one shot on goal and it was the first time in 58 games that they have not scored at home.

“We wanted all three points obviously, and we tried our best to get the win, but we'll take the point and move on,” Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard said.

“We had to defend a lot, a bit more deep than we would have liked. It was a tight game and a tough one. So much can happen before the end of the season, we have to take it game-by-game.”

Gabriel Jesus had Arsenal's best chances, firing two shots just wide in the first half and then narrowly failing to meet an inviting cross from Bukayo Saka.

City's best opportunity was Kevin De Bruyne's early corner kick that glanced off the shoulder of Nathan Ake but fell to keeper David Raya.

City parked themselves in Arsenal's half over a final tense few minutes but the visitors held strong.

Salah strike sees Liverpool go top with comeback win over Brighton

Striker Mohamed Salah scored the winner as Liverpool came back from a goal down to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 and go top of the Premier League ...
Sport
2 hours ago

The normally reliable Haaland failed to make contact with the ball when he seemed to have a simple finish from Josko Gvardiol's header late in the game, holding his head in his hands in frustration while the City fans groaned.

While Arsenal lacked the firepower of recent weeks — they had scored an astounding 33 goals in eight successive league victories — shutting down City was mission accomplished for the Gunners, who were clobbered 4-1 at the Etihad last season before City ran away with the title.

“We can't be satisfied when we draw,” Arsenal defender William Saliba said . “We leave with one point, but we are not satisfied.

“We know they are the best team in the world so we had to be focused. We didn't score but we didn't concede, so we are happy.

“We defended well. We have to keep going like that.”

The game marked the final clash between two of the top three teams this season. 

Reuters

