Soccer

WATCH | ‘Themba Zwane is one of the best I've seen’: Former Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo

28 March 2024 - 20:30 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Former Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo.
Image: Arena Sports Show

In the 12th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Bafana Bafana, Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo who maintains that Mamelodi Sundowns will be knocked off their perch.

He also weighs in on Themba Zwane and why he rates him as one of the best players he has seen.

Watch the full episode below.

From soccer and rugby to cricket and netball, experts will dissect the major talking points behind every big match during the exciting Arena Sports Show

