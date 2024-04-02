Elsewhere, Sekhukhune United, who beat Orlando Pirates 2-1 in Polokwane on Saturday, will look to move to second spot when they host inconsistent Cape Town City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.
“Another big game for us; they are one of the teams that want to finish the highest possible place on the log. This is a team that doesn’t want to go two games without winning,” Sekhukhune coach Lehlohonolo Seema said.
“Cape Town City have a good team, with a good and experienced coach and a number of young players with a lot of energy.
“We have already forgotten about the Pirates game at the weekend and we have told the players not to get carried away. It is not about playing pretty football in the second round, we want to get as many points as possible.
“City have been in the top half of the table [for some time] and we just moved in there recently — that means we are meeting a dangerous team.”
Seema will be without influential Bafana Bafana creative midfielder Elias Mokwana due to suspension.
Also on Tuesday, seventh placed Kaizer Chiefs host high-flying Stellenbosch at FNB Stadium and AmaZulu meet Polokwane City at Moses Mabhida Stadium, with all four matches at 7.30pm.
Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa warns of tough clash against battling Bay
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns will look to get back to winning ways in the DStv Premiership when they take on struggling Richards Bay at Loftus on Tuesday night.
The Brazilians, who were held to a 1-1 draw by SuperSport United in their last league match before the Fifa international window, will fancy their chances against a Bay side struggling in the bottom half of the table.
Sundowns are favourites as they enjoy an 11-point lead at the top of the pile over second placed Stellenbosch FC while Richards Bay are perched dangerously, second from bottom.
Experienced defender Mosa Lebusa said Sundowns will not take Bay lightly.
“Being in the position they are, they will want to get as many points as possible to get out [from the bottom], but also, on our side, we are trying to wrap up the league as soon as possible,” Lebusa said.
“It is going to be an interesting game, we try to play well in every game and I am expecting a tough encounter.”
Lebusa is not sure what game plan Richards Bay will try to employ but said most teams travel to Loftus with the aim of sitting back and trying to catch Sundowns on transitions.
“Most teams we played against this season have resorted to waiting for our mistakes and hitting us on the counter and I am expecting that from Richards Bay. At the same time, you will never know because anything can happen, they can come with a high press.
“But I am certain they will know the danger of pressing us high so I think they will wait for us to make mistakes and capitalise on that.
“We don’t necessarily focus on individuals but on the team as a whole and we need to be wary of them as a team. Having said that, they have good individual players but they need each other and we need to cut the supply to whoever we think might cause problems for us.
“We have been doing this every season and we hardly ever have holidays so it is business as usual for us.”
Terse Riveiro out of answers after Pirates capitulate to Sekhukhune
Elsewhere, Sekhukhune United, who beat Orlando Pirates 2-1 in Polokwane on Saturday, will look to move to second spot when they host inconsistent Cape Town City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.
“Another big game for us; they are one of the teams that want to finish the highest possible place on the log. This is a team that doesn’t want to go two games without winning,” Sekhukhune coach Lehlohonolo Seema said.
“Cape Town City have a good team, with a good and experienced coach and a number of young players with a lot of energy.
“We have already forgotten about the Pirates game at the weekend and we have told the players not to get carried away. It is not about playing pretty football in the second round, we want to get as many points as possible.
“City have been in the top half of the table [for some time] and we just moved in there recently — that means we are meeting a dangerous team.”
Seema will be without influential Bafana Bafana creative midfielder Elias Mokwana due to suspension.
Also on Tuesday, seventh placed Kaizer Chiefs host high-flying Stellenbosch at FNB Stadium and AmaZulu meet Polokwane City at Moses Mabhida Stadium, with all four matches at 7.30pm.
MORE:
Student footballers urge fellow PSL players to take Gibs business course
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Themba Zwane one of the best I’ve seen’: Brighton Mhlongo
Terse Riveiro out of answers after Pirates capitulate to Sekhukhune
Sekhukhune beat inconsistent Pirates to move to third spot on the log
All to do for Sundowns and Young Africans in the second leg
Banyana coach Ellis happy to have Mbane, Jane and Holweni for do-or-die Olympic decider against Nigeria
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos