Matlou and Gamede confident of Banyana victory against Super Falcons
Image: Muzi Matlaba/BackpagePix
Veteran Banyana Banyana defender Noko Matlou is looking forward to helping the African champions qualify for the 2024 Olympics after missing out on the 2020 edition in Japan.
Matlou was part of the Banyana team that participated in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and will lead the charge as they face Nigeria in their two-leg fourth round qualifying playoff where the winners qualify for the women's football tournament in Paris from July 25 to August 10.
The first leg on Friday night is at MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, Nigeria, (6pm, SA time) and the second leg is at Loftus Versveld in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Matlou, 38, who has more than 150 international caps, said she will use her huge experience to guide the younger players in understanding the magnitude of representing your country at the Olympics.
“It's important for the experienced players to help them understand how much this game means,” she said.
“It's also important for them because in the coming years we won't be here. It's for them to learn and understand how important this game against Nigeria is.”
The burly, Limpopo-born defender said she is almost certain to have retired by the time Banyana try to qualify for the 2028 Olympics, so reaching the 2024 edition is important for her as a probable swansong with the national team she has served since December 2006.
Among the younger players guided by Matlou, who turns out for SD Eiber in Spain, is fellow defender Bongeka Gamede, 24, who plays for University of the Western Cape.
Gamede returns to the national side after starting the year injured, which meant she was not part of the Banyana combination that beat Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania in the previous rounds.
“Since we've been in Nigeria the spirit has been great in the team. We have got a chance to acclimatise [to the heat in Nigeria] and we're now used to the weather,” said Gamede, who was part of the Banyana contingent that left for Abuja on Sunday.
She said the arrival of South Africa's foreign-based players, including strikers Thembi Kgatlana and Jermaine Seoposenwe, has bolstered the side and given them confidence of beating a team they have done well against in their past five encounters, in which Banyana have won four and lost one.
“It's always good to have them in the team, giving us advice and letting us know what to expect in the coming games — they add so much experience.”
Gamede is happy to be part of a Banyana team that has achieved superbly in recent years, winning the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in 2022 and qualifying for the second round in the Fifa Women's World Cup in 2023.
“This team has grown in leaps and bounds over the years and I would like to be part of the side that will go to the Olympics. It will be a great opportunity, especially for locally-based players.
“I think there's a lot of talent in our country and platforms such as the Olympics are important for us to showcase our talents.”
A strong result in the first leg would put Banyana close to joining Japan, Brazil and world champions Spain in group C at the Olympics.
