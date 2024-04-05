Soccer

Ronwen Williams the hero again as Sundowns advance to Champions League semifinals

05 April 2024 - 22:31 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE AT LOFTUS
Kennedy Musonda of Young Africans tackles Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Champions League quaterfinal second leg at Loftus.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Ronwen Williams was the hero again as he saved two penalties to help Mamelodi Sundowns advance to the Champions League semifinals for the second season in succession at Loftus on Friday night.

The Brazilians beat Young Africans of Tanzania 3-2 on penalties in the second leg with Marcelo Allende, Lucas Ribeiro and Neo Maema scoring their spot kicks while Gaston Sirino's was saved.

For Young Africans, Stephane Aziz Ki, Dickson Job and Ibrahim Hamad could not convert their penalties while Augastine Okrah and Gnadou Guede both scored.

Yanga, who are coached by Miguel Gamondi who won the league with Sundowns in 2006, pushed Sundowns all the way after they could not be separated on 0-0 on aggregate after 180 minutes of football.

The two teams played to a 0-0 draw at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium last week in the first leg in a game that also did not have too many goalscoring chances. 

Banyana's 2024 Olympic dream under threat after they lose 1-0 to Nigeria in Abuja

Banyana Banyana's dream of qualifying for the 2024 Olympics in Paris is hanging by a thread after the African champions lost 1-0 to Nigeria in Abuja ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena made eleven changes to the team that narrowly beat Richards Bay 1-0 at this same venue in the league on Tuesday as he unleashed the big guns. 

Mokwena recalled key players like Ronwen Williams, Grant Kekana, Marcelo Allende, Themba Zwane, Lucas Ribeiro and Peter Shalulile after they were given a midweek break. 

Denis Onyango, Neo Maema, Mothobi Mvala, Thapelo Morena, Sphelele Mkhulise, Bathusi Aubaas, Junior Mandieta and Gaston Sirino were the players on the bench in this match who started against Richards Bay. 

After 25 minutes, Sundowns shouted for a penalty when Divine Lunga went down after a challenge from Yanga captain Bakari Nondo but Mauritian referee Dahane Beida waved them to play on. 

Sundowns kept on pushing for the opener and a few minutes later Thembinkosi Lorch was denied by Yanga goalkeeper Djigui Diarra after he received a mistimed pass from Nondo. 

WATCH | Banyana and Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on the state of women's football

Watch the 13th episode of the 'Arena Sports Show'.
Sport
6 hours ago

Early in the second half, there was another shout from Sundowns after Dickson Job hacked Lorch but Beida waved play on much to the frustration of the Sundowns players. 

There was a moment of controversy on the hour-mark when Beida consulted with VAR to disallow what looked like a legitimate goal from Stephane Nzengeli who beat Williams with a thunderous shot. 

Both teams went in search of a crucial goal but none of the attackers possessed the finishing touch to influence this game in their favour as the match went into the lottery of penalties. 

 

READ MORE

Zwane’s return a major boost for Sundowns in huge clash against Yanga

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is happy to welcome back inspirational midfielder and captain Themba Zwane for their crucial Champions League ...
Sport
2 days ago

Hunt, Radebe, ‘Simply Carol’ lead tributes to Luke Fleurs as Chiefs confirm passing

The player's former coach at SuperSport United Gavin Hunt, TV presenters Carol Tshabalala and Thomas Mlambo, Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe and a ...
Sport
1 day ago
