Real missed a chance to beat Man City, says Ancelotti after thriller

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was disappointed his side missing an opportunity to defeat Manchester City but he was still pleased with their performance in the Champions League quarterfinal, first leg that ended in a 3-3 draw on Tuesday.

After falling behind to a Bernardo Silva free-kick in the second minute, Real fought back to lead 2-1 at halftime after a Ruben Dias own goal and Rodrygo strike and then built enough momentum to extend their advantage.

But Ancelotti's side were wasteful and missed several chances, leaving City to take a 3-2 lead with sumptuous strikes from Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol in the second half.

Real managed to salvage a draw thanks to a brilliant volley by Federico Valverde but Italian Ancelotti said the feeling he had at the final whistle was bittersweet.

“It was a winnable game because we had a chance at 3-1, but at 3-2 we could have lost if we didn't have the confidence to come back,” he said.