Soccer

WATCH | Scenes from the memorial for Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs

11 April 2024 - 14:23
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs was gunned down in a hijacking ordeal in Johannesburg.
luke Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs was gunned down in a hijacking ordeal in Johannesburg.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs/X

The memorial for slain Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs was attended by players of the club, management, technical staff, supporters and members of the football fraternity at FNB Stadium on Thursday.

Fleurs was shot and murdered in a hijacking on April 3.

Chiefs' management members including marketing head Jessica Motaung and sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior and members of the Fleurs family were among speakers.

Fleurs' agent Glyn Binkin, his previous club and academy Ubuntu FC and teammate from former club SuperSport United Jesse Donn also spoke.

MORE:

WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for Kaizer Chiefs' Luke Fleurs

The memorial service for Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs is being held at the FNB Stadium on Thursday.
Sport
3 hours ago

Six suspects linked to murder of Chiefs player Luke Fleurs arrested

Six suspects have been arrested in connection with the hijacking and murder of Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs.
News
1 day ago

Luke Fleurs ‘would have been somebody in Chiefs' defence in the future’: Johnson

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson says Luke Fleurs would have been “somebody in Chiefs' defence in the future”.
Sport
3 days ago

Fraternity struggles with Kaizer Chiefs player's hijacking death

Luke Fleurs' teammates devastated by promising player's untimely death at the hands of gunmen in Florida
News
4 days ago

‘He was in the mould of Lucas Radebe': Kaitano Tembo recalls Luke Fleurs

Talented footballer had hoped he could revive his career with Amakhosi
Sport
6 days ago

Hunt, Radebe, ‘Simply Carol’ lead tributes to Luke Fleurs as Chiefs confirm passing

The player's former coach at SuperSport United Gavin Hunt, TV presenters Carol Tshabalala and Thomas Mlambo, Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe and a ...
Sport
1 week ago

Football world rocked by death of Chiefs player Luke Fleurs in hijacking

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs has died after being shot in a hijacking incident on Wednesday.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We’re competing with a points machine’: Pirates coach Riveiro on Sundowns Soccer
  2. More officiating drama as Sundowns beat Spurs to stay on course for title Soccer
  3. Pitso’s Abha rebound from Ronaldo-inspired drubbing and move out of drop zone Soccer
  4. Blast from the past: Dark day for SA soccer as 43 fans die in crush at Ellis ... Sport
  5. Tatjana Smith reclaims top spot in 200m breaststroke world rankings Sport

Latest Videos

Moment top Hamas leader finds out sons killed in Israeli airstrike
Six arrested in connection with the murder of South African player Luke Fleurs