Soccer

Rulani to rotate exhausted Sundowns squad for Birds, Esperance clashes

15 April 2024 - 11:36
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena (left) and his players celebrate their penalties victory in their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against University of Pretoria FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena (left) and his players celebrate their penalties victory in their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against University of Pretoria FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday.
Image: Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena will rotate his squad as their relentless programme continues against Moroka Swallows in the DStv Premiership on Monday night before their Caf Champions League semifinal first leg clash against Esperance de Tunis on Saturday.

Sundowns face a gruelling schedule as they participate in a staggering six competitions in 2023-2024 and have advanced far in many of them. 

Downs lost on penalties to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final in October. The Brazilians won the inaugural African Football League in November.

In the Nedbank Cup they are through to the semifinals but the extent of their fatigue was shown by having to go to penalties to beat first division University of Pretoria FC in Friday's quarterfinal.

Sundowns lead the DStv Premiership and played matches across competitions against Richards Bay, Young Africans (in their Champions League quarter second leg), Cape Town Spurs and Tuks in the past two weeks.

Sundowns meet the Birds at Dobsonville Stadium on Monday night (7.30pm), then travel to Tunis for their clash against Esperance at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi. 

Mokwena admitted the schedule is taking its toll on his players. While he wants them to spend time together on the pitch, sometimes it’s impossible. He praised their ability to still get results under such conditions.

“We have to build chemistry, fluidity, cohesion and the only way you do that is on the pitch,” he said.

“I want them to play more together. I’m not sure what we will do on Monday.

“We have to take it one day at a time. They must be exhausted because I’m exhausted.

“The most important thing now is recovery, regeneration. We have to give a lot of compliments to my staff, the people behind the scenes working hard to keep the players at a good level.

“We ran [against Tuks] and I like this feeling where if I look at the players' eyes they want more and they want to push.

“If you say of the game [last week against last-place] Cape Town Spurs [Downs won 1-0], it reminds me of the Stellenbosch game last season where we lost [2-1 in the Nedbank Cup in mid-April 2023 to end an unbeaten run]. And the other one we drew 1-1 at the same pitch [against Stellies in the league two weeks later] with the penalty we conceded late in the game.

“These types of games last season we would lose or draw, we would give up. Now we dig deep, we support each other and though we make it difficult, I’m proud of the players, bench and the team.

“Now we have to recover and prepare for this game against a good team on a difficult pitch. I watched a lot of Swallows' matches this season and I know what to expect.”

A win against Swallows will see Sundowns increase their points tally to 55, meaning they would lead second-place Stellenbosch by 16 points with a game in hand.

This week's fixtures

Monday: Moroka Swallows vs Mamelodi Sundowns, Dobsonville Stadium (7.30pm)

Wednesday: SuperSport United vs Polokwane City, Lucas Moripe Stadium (7.30pm); Sekhukhune United vs Stellenbosch FC, Peter Mokaba Stadium (7.30pm)

Saturday: Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Royal AM, Mpumalanga Stadium (3pm); Sekhukhune United vs Cape Town Spurs, Peter Mokaba Stadium (5pm); Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu, Orlando Stadium (5.30pm); SuperSport United vs Chippa United, Lucas Moripe Stadium (8pm)

Sunday: Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs, King Zwelithini Stadium (3pm); Polokwane City vs Cape Town City, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium (3pm); TS Galaxy vs Stellenbosch FC, Mbombela Stadium (5.30pm)

Caf Champions League semifinal, first leg

Saturday: Esperance de Tunis vs Mamelodi Sundowns, Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi, Tunis (9pm)

READ MORE:

Mngqithi in pole position to coach Kaizer Chiefs next season?

Manqoba Mngqithi appears to be in the mix to coach Kaizer Chiefs next season but the team’s indecisiveness could still see Mamelodi Sundowns extend ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chippa beat Galaxy, then drawn to meet Pirates in Nedbank semis

Chippa United pulled off an impressive 2-0 away win against TS Galaxy in Sunday's Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Mbombela Stadium, and then were drawn ...
Sport
21 hours ago

‘I cannot tell you’: Riveiro on why Pirates suddenly enjoying avalanche of goals

Jose Riveiro was cagey on the reasons why Orlando Pirates have suddenly scored 11 goals in their last two games, including dumping AmaZulu out of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘I'm allowed to feel tired and grumpy’: Rulani Mokwena as their relentless programme rumbles on

A visibly tired Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said it would be better for his team if Monday’s DStv Premiership match against Swallows at ...
Sport
2 days ago

'Super proud’ Tuks coach Motaung turns attention to automatic promotion to PSL

After their penalty shoot-out loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday, University of Pretoria (Tuks) coach Tlisane Motaung has turned his attention to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Williams penalty shoot-out hero again as Sundowns progress to Nedbank Cup semis

Ronwen Williams was the shoot-out hero again for Mamelodi Sundowns as he saved two penalties as they beat University of Pretoria 4-3 to book a place ...
Sport
2 days ago

Safa in discussions to build a stadium in the Northern Cape: Jordaan

The South African Football Association (Safa) is in discussions with the Northern Cape government to build a football stadium in the province.
Sport
1 day ago

Safa president Danny Jordaan vows to take Hawks to the cleaners

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan came out of the ordinary congress on Saturday in fiery mood as he vehemently ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Safa in discussions to build a stadium in the Northern Cape: Jordaan Soccer
  2. ‘I cannot tell you’: Riveiro on why Pirates suddenly enjoying avalanche of goals Soccer
  3. POLL | Who should be Kaizer Chiefs' new coach? Soccer
  4. Defiant Danny Jordaan says 'all is well' at Safa House Soccer
  5. Ultra marathon queen Steyn wins fifth-successive Two Oceans, Khonkhobe reigns ... Sport

Latest Videos

KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town
Mikel Arteta tells Arsenal to ‘stand up and be counted’ after Aston Villa blow