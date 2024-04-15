Soccer

Sundowns let 2-0 lead slip in draw against fighting Swallows

15 April 2024 - 21:52
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Mashweu Mphahlele of Moroka Swallows in the DStv Premiership clash at Dobsonville Stadium on Monday night.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

As fatigue has crept in Mamelodi Sundowns have found results harder to come by and an out-of-sorts Brazilians committed what they could never do at full steam, blowing a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in Monday night’s DStv Premierships clash against Moroka Swallows.

Sundowns took what seemed a decisive 2-0 lead at Dobsonville Stadium via goals by Teboho Mokoena in 38th minute and Marcelo Allende in the 51st.

Sundowns let the Birds back into the game via strikes by Augustine Mahlonoko (57th) and Gabadinho Mhango (85th).

Downs went to 53 points from 21 matches, the point taking them closer to mathematically clinching a seventh successive league title. They have a 14-point lead, with a game in hand, over second-placed Stellenbosch FC.

Swallows’ fighting performance earned them a crucial point though coach Musa Nyatama’s team remain in relegation danger in third-last place.

It was not the result the Brazilians wanted but coach Rulani Mokwena managed to rest some key players ahead of Saturday’s huge and no doubt distracting Caf Champions League semifinal first leg against Esperance de Tunis in Tunisia.

Sundowns are competing across a staggering six competitions in 2023-24 and have progressed far in most of them. That included losing on penalties to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final and progressing in two continental competitions, winning the inaugural African Football League and making ground again in the Champions League.

Mokwena, pointing, after the Brazilians had to rely on penalties to see off first division Pretoria University FC in Friday’s Nedbank Cup quarterfinal, to obvious fatigue as results have come harder in recent matches, vowed to rotate his squad.

He only made four changes, though, as perhaps the temptation of all but sealing the league so Downs can concentrate on the Champions League swayed the coach’s hand.

Khuliso Mudau and Divine Lunga came in for Grant Kekana and Thapelo Morena in defence. Thembinkosi Lorch came into the midfield for Neo Maema and Peter Shalulile replaced Themba Zwane (no surprises the veteran creative fulcrum was rested) in attack.

Given their well-documented player strike problems and consequent changes in personnel Nyatama has done well to keep the Birds above the relegation zone, though only by a sliver.

Swallows were solid if unspectacular in a first half where Downs took the lead through Mokoena’s fine strike. Aubrey Modiba was dispossessed on a run into the box on the left, the ball half-cleared to the Bafana Bafana midfield star who rounded a marker and drove past goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi from 26m.

Swallows began the second half with promise as Downs gave the ball away to Mahlonoko on the edge of the box whose shot was palmed over by Ronwen Williams.

