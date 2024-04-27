Munster munch Lions at Ellis Park

Full of zeal when they needed to be Munster showed most of their champion qualities when they downed the Lions 33-13 in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The win helped sustain the defence their title as it firms their position in the top three, but the defeat has cast an ominous shadow over the Lions and their quest for a maiden spot in the knock-out rounds.

Munster, well coached, well drilled and supremely motivated had the measure of their hosts from the outset.

What they brought to Ellis Park wasn't just another defeat for the Lions but sobering perspective about who's who in the URC zoo.

The disjointed Lions displayed a chronic lack of composure against battle hardened opponents who stuck to their strengths while drawing their opponents from a position of comfort.