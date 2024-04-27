Late penalty gives relegation-threatened Burnley draw with Man United

Manchester United could muster only a point against Burnley on Saturday after substitute Zeki Amdouni scored a late penalty to rescue a 1-1 Premier League draw for the relegation-threatened side.

Burnley's 87th-minute penalty, awarded after goalkeeper Andre Onana fouled Amdouni in the box, cancelled out a late strike by Antony and leaves Erik ten Hag's team sixth in the standings.

The draw was a blow to United's fading hopes of a European qualifying spot, as they sit six points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who have two games in hand.

Burnley, who are 19th, kept alive their survival hopes with the draw.

United squandered numerous chances and had Onana to thank for keeping Burnley off the scoresheet before Antony broke the deadlock in the 79th minute.