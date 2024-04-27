Chiefs beat SuperSport to register win at last and move into the top eight

Mduduzi Shabalala brought meaning to yesterday’s Freedom Day celebrations to hordes of Kaizer Chiefs supporters who have seen their club having one of the terrible runs in recent times.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder, a product of Chiefs’ youth development, gave Chiefs a 2-1 victory over SuperSport United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, their second DStv Premiership win in nine matches this year.

The three points returned Amakhosi to the top eighth spot, a position they lost after a string of poor performances that included three successive losses before yesterday’s match.

Both these sides came to the match with one of the most terrible winless runs, with Chiefs winning just one of the 16 league matches these teams had played in 2024 before they clashed yesterday.