Soccer

Arsenal better prepared for title tussle this season, says Arteta

04 May 2024 - 07:00 By Reuters
Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta says they are better prepared for the title push this time around.
Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta says they are better prepared for the title push this time around.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Arsenal have to earn the right to win as they look to capture a first Premier League trophy in 20 years and are much better equipped to deal with the pressure of the title race this season, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

Arsenal, who host Bournemouth on Saturday, have 80 points from 35 matches, one more than defending champions Manchester City who have a game in hand.

“We just had a training session and the energy was fantastic again. They are really at it, really enthusiastic. We will give it a real go,” Arteta told reporters, adding that there were no fresh injury concerns in the squad.

“Just focus and put all your energy on finding that determination and willingness to do our best and earn the right to win games... we have momentum and we have to keep going.”

Man City must make experience count, says Guardiola as Foden wins FWA award

Manchester City must prove their experience in the remaining four games to beat Arsenal in the closest Premier League title race for years, manager ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Arteta's side stuttered in the run-in last season allowing Pep Guardiola's City to steamroller their way to the title, but the north London club are better prepared this time around.

“The team is more mature,” Arteta said.

“Obviously the health and condition of the squad is in a much better place right now. I know these factors contribute to us being in a better position.”

Arteta said 10th-placed Bournemouth, who were promoted back to the top flight in 2022 and finished 15th last season, have done well under fellow Spanish manager Andoni Iraola.

“Fantastic job. To come into the Premier League and the way he has done, huge credit to him and the coaching staff and the players obviously,” he said.

“They had a difficult start but they kept doing what they believed in.”

