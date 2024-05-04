Soccer

WATCH | Arena Sports Show: How Sundowns won their seventh successive league title

04 May 2024 - 16:00 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Matias Esquivel of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal with teammates during their DStv Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium.
Matias Esquivel of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal with teammates during their DStv Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

In the 17th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele reflect on the amazing feat of Mamelodi Sundowns who wrapped up their seventh league title on the spin with six matches to spare.

In the 17th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza, regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele reflects on the amazing feat of Mamelodi Sundowns who wrapped up the their seventh league title on the spin with six matches to spare.  #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

Also joining the show is former Lions cricketer Nono Pongolo to dissect the 15-man Proteas squad that was named on Tuesday by coach Rob Walter for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in the US and the Caribbean.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season’: Chiefs legend Fani Madida

In the 16th episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza, regular guests Sizwe ‘Click Click Bang’ Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele ...
Sport
1 week ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Morgan Gould on muti, state of Chiefs, missing 2010 WC

In the 15th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza, regular guests Sizwe ‘Click Click Bang’ Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Banyana’s ‘Fox’ Biyana on state of women’s football

Watch the 13th episode of the 'Arena Sports Show'.
Sport
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Man City must make experience count, says Guardiola as Foden wins FWA award Soccer
  2. POLL | Is it a fair contest for Mamelodi Sundowns to play limping Kaizer Chiefs? Soccer
  3. Title-winning Mokwena turns attention to Sundowns’ PSL points record Soccer
  4. ‘Red card spoiled my game’: Johnson on Chiefs’ huge defeat to champs Sundowns Soccer
  5. 'It's more mental than physical,' says Riveiro as Bucs prepare for showdown ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'SA & Africa perfect place for future American football stars': Former NFL ...
Global Citizen NOW winner speaks of how she is changing Tanzania to empower ...