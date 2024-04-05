In the 13th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by Banyana Banyana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Kholosa Biyana who believes South Africa will beat Nigeria and qualify for the Olympics.
Biyana, who is recovering from an injury, also spoke about her desire to see women’s sport turned professional in South Africa to help Banyana consistently compete with top countries.
WATCH | Banyana and Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on the state of women's football
Image: Thabo Ramokgothwane/VisionView
TimesLIVE
