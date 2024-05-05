Soccer

Magesi clinch Motsepe Championship, promoted to Premiership

05 May 2024 - 18:00
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Edmore Chirambadare celebrates scoring for Magesi FC with teammates during their Motsepe Foundation Championship against Milford FC at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday that secured the 2023-24 title for the Polokwane team.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Magesi FC have been promoted to the DStv Premiership, clinching the Motsepe Foundation Championship title with two matches to spare with a 3-1 win against Milford FC at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

Goals by Wonderboy Makhubu (10th and 62nd minutes) and former Kaizer Chiefs forward Edmore Chirambadare (50th) secured the decisive victory for coach Clinton Larsen’s Polokwane-based side. Bulelani Sigomoshe scored for 12-placed Mildford in the 51st.

Magesi went to 55 points, giving them an unassailable eight-point lead over second-placed University of Pretoria FC (47 points), who were held to a 2-2 draw away to 10th-placed Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday.

Tuks, third-placed Baroka FC (45 points) and fourth-placed JDR Stars (45) are all still in firm contention for a second or third-positioned finish to compete in the promotion relegation playoffs.

Fifth-placed Maritzburg United (42 points) an sixth-placed Casric Stars (41) are also mathematically in contention for the playoffs but would need to win both their last two games and have a number of other results go their way.

