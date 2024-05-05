Magesi clinch Motsepe Championship, promoted to Premiership
Magesi FC have been promoted to the DStv Premiership, clinching the Motsepe Foundation Championship title with two matches to spare with a 3-1 win against Milford FC at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
Goals by Wonderboy Makhubu (10th and 62nd minutes) and former Kaizer Chiefs forward Edmore Chirambadare (50th) secured the decisive victory for coach Clinton Larsen’s Polokwane-based side. Bulelani Sigomoshe scored for 12-placed Mildford in the 51st.
🔴 Welcome back to PREMIERSHIP football Coach Clinton Larsen and with his Team Magesi FC!!! 🔴— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) May 5, 2024
CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HmSZ2oP4oE
Magesi went to 55 points, giving them an unassailable eight-point lead over second-placed University of Pretoria FC (47 points), who were held to a 2-2 draw away to 10th-placed Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday.
Tuks, third-placed Baroka FC (45 points) and fourth-placed JDR Stars (45) are all still in firm contention for a second or third-positioned finish to compete in the promotion relegation playoffs.
Fifth-placed Maritzburg United (42 points) an sixth-placed Casric Stars (41) are also mathematically in contention for the playoffs but would need to win both their last two games and have a number of other results go their way.