Magesi clinch Motsepe Championship, promoted to Premiership

Magesi went to 55 points, giving them an unassailable eight-point lead over second-placed University of Pretoria FC (47 points), who were held to a 2-2 draw away to 10th-placed Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday.

Tuks, third-placed Baroka FC (45 points) and fourth-placed JDR Stars (45) are all still in firm contention for a second or third-positioned finish to compete in the promotion relegation playoffs.

Fifth-placed Maritzburg United (42 points) an sixth-placed Casric Stars (41) are also mathematically in contention for the playoffs but would need to win both their last two games and have a number of other results go their way.