Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma amends regulations to allow fans to watch Bafana against Ethiopia

It’s official. There will be a maximum of 2,000 football supporters when Bafana Bafana hosts Ethiopia during their 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

This comes after co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma amended regulation 69 of the Disaster Management Act on Monday morning.

Bafana go into this match sitting on top of Group G with seven points, and they will be looking to complete a double over Ethiopia, who they convincingly beat 3-1 away from home at the weekend.