Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi hopes for better communication with Bafana counterpart Hugo Broos

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has expressed frustration at the lack of communication between the Bafana Bafana technical team and DStv Premiership coaches.

Ncikazi joined Rulani Mokwena of Mamelodi Sundowns in saying that good communication between Bafana coach Hugo Broos and league coaches would go a long way towards creating mutual understanding and helping players to avoid injuries.

“The issue of communication with PSL coaches and national team, I don’t want to repeat what has been said by other coaches, but the fact that problems that other clubs are mentioning are also happening at our club just shows you that things are not done correctly,” said Ncikazi speaking ahead of their vital second leg of the Confederation Cup, second round clash against CSMD Diables Noirs of Congo at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

“I’ll give you an example of the previous coach where I was. I met him personally because he came to training to watch our team training session. He discussed things with the technical team and he addressed the players on his expectations.

“I would have expected that the same will continue, but to be honest it has never happened for whatever reason. It becomes very difficult, I have tried to communicate with some members but it should not be done that way.

“It should not be in isolation where a coach from one club must try and connect with the national coach because the structure must inform what are the expectations of the national coach from coaches.”

Ncikazi, who is coaching Pirates with Fadlu Davids, said he hopes issues are ironed out to lessen the problems and make it easier for the players.

“It is an area that needs to be ironed out because it will lessen the problems we have currently in terms of injuries of players. To give you an example, if we were having a loading session today and one of our players is selected to the national team tomorrow and they have a loading, already on that one there is a risk of injuries.

“A better understanding and communication between the two parties will help the national team and will also help the clubs so that when our players come back from the national they are still useful to the team. I think that is highly important but that’s not happening currently.”

On Thursday, SA Football Association (Safa) chief medical doctor Thulani Ngwenya responded to Mokwena, who suggested that their players return from national duty either carrying injuries or fatigued, by saying medical teams of Bafana and the clubs communicate on player reports.

“First, I am disappointed that technical people are discussing medical matters,” the upset Safa chief medical doctor told TimesLIVE without mincing his words.

“I am disappointed [because] it means the technical people at Sundowns are also not communicating with the medical department [at the Pretoria club], if any. But I have spoken personally to both Dr Carl Tabane and Dr Paul Maphoto [they are members of the Sundowns medical team] regarding their players,” said Ngwenya.