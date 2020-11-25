Africa

African ICUs have the world’s highest Covid death rate. Why?

Scarce resources and fewer critical care interventions contribute to mortality, new study finds

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
25 November 2020 - 20:28

More than half the critically ill Covid-19 patients admitted to African ICUs from March to September had died in hospital by the 30-day mark. This is the highest Covid-19 ICU mortality on any continent, according to a study conducted in six countries, including SA.

The hospitals participating in the observational study (file:///C:/Users/jaco/Downloads/SSRN-id3707415.pdf), which is now under peer review, were from SA (11), Egypt (9), Ethiopia (7), Libya (7), Nigeria (2) and Ghana (2)...

