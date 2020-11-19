News

More than 80% of Africans ready to accept Covid-19 vaccine as infections rise

The Africa CDC says this is encouraging because in the developed world only 40% to 60% are open to it

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
19 November 2020 - 19:49

New Covid-19 infections jumped again in African countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo (13%) and Kenya (24%), this past week and there was a 9% average increase in new cases on the continent, Africa CDC director Dr John Nkengasong said on Thursday.

The number of coronavirus infections hit a landmark two million cases on the continent this week, amounting to about 3.6% of those reported globally. The death rate has been fairly stable and by November 15, 48,000 people had died...

