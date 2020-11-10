From Botswana to Rwanda, cure your travel itch with a selection of magical getaways
With travel restrictions easing, across the border are five luxury lodges to explore and indulge in Africa’s beauty
10 November 2020 - 20:17
Even though we’re all dreaming of a long-haul holiday, travel restrictions and quarantine rules make it feel more hassle than its worth. Happily, regional borders are opening sooner rather than later, so if you find yourself needing a cure for those itchy feet, try these not-so-long-haul options on for size.
NAMIBIA: Get wrecked..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.