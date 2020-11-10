From Botswana to Rwanda, cure your travel itch with a selection of magical getaways

Even though we’re all dreaming of a long-haul holiday, travel restrictions and quarantine rules make it feel more hassle than its worth. Happily, regional borders are opening sooner rather than later, so if you find yourself needing a cure for those itchy feet, try these not-so-long-haul options on for size.



NAMIBIA: Get wrecked..