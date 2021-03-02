Lifestyle

This is the way Jozi does Proud Mary. May she keep on burning

Mid-century modern design meets contemporary conviviality at Rosebank’s latest hotspot

02 March 2021 - 19:24 By Steve Steinfeld

The latest project by restaurateurs Gary Hollywood and Warren Murley, previously behind La Boqueria, with an eclectic creative team, takes shape in the form of Proud Mary, (https://www.instagram.com/proudmary_sa/) a glitzy new eatery and wine bar in the heart of Rosebank.

On the ground floor of The Bank, the Johannesburg suburb’s latest multipurpose development (and soon to be home of SA’s first Voco hotel), is where you’ll find this exciting new venture...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. This is the way Jozi does Proud Mary. May she keep on burning Lifestyle
  2. No slope’s too steep for Stellenzicht as it sweeps forward Lifestyle
  3. Pescatarian, vegetarian, vegan, carnivorous? No, just bespoke Lifestyle
  4. BOOK EXTRACT | Power tips for a new kind of African leader Lifestyle
  5. ‘Nomadland’ gets the show on the road at the Golden Globes Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Bring them dead or alive’: Bheki Cele vows to hunt down cop killers
Is this the R300k future eco-home of South Africa?

Related articles

  1. Is opening an eatery in a pandemic foolhardy or smart? Restaurateurs weigh in Food
  2. After a Covid-induced culinary hiatus, this new eatery is beyond bliss Lifestyle
  3. Four new eateries that are livening up the Cape food scene Food
  4. Sir Richard Branson’s private game reserve lives up to the hype Lifestyle
X