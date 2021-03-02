This is the way Jozi does Proud Mary. May she keep on burning

Mid-century modern design meets contemporary conviviality at Rosebank’s latest hotspot

The latest project by restaurateurs Gary Hollywood and Warren Murley, previously behind La Boqueria, with an eclectic creative team, takes shape in the form of Proud Mary, (https://www.instagram.com/proudmary_sa/) a glitzy new eatery and wine bar in the heart of Rosebank.



On the ground floor of The Bank, the Johannesburg suburb’s latest multipurpose development (and soon to be home of SA’s first Voco hotel), is where you’ll find this exciting new venture...