Get in on the post-lockdown great escape to SA’s ‘adventure capital’

South Africans finally have some choice when it comes to getting away, and where better than Mossel Bay?

16 March 2021 - 20:15 By Mimi Finestone

On the night of March 24 1944, one of the largest and most daring escape attempts took place. It was World War 2 and more than 200 Allied soldiers made a pact to escape the German prison of war camp, Stalag Luft III. They dug three massive tunnels named Tom, Dick and Harry, hoping one of them would lead to their freedom – and indeed, one of them (Harry) did. Seventy-six people were able to escape, but only three managed to evade capture.

As life would have it, the mastermind behind this great escape was a 24-year-old South African-born fighter pilot, Squadron Leader Roger Bushell. He was renowned as a master escapee, having escaped twice before. His name has gone down in history as one of the great heroes of World War 2. Steve McQueen played the lead role in a movie made about the great escape...

