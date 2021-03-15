News

A giant that’s part of our heritage is waking up and he wants you on his back

A R4bn development plan is being rolled out at iSimangaliso, with ‘keen interest’ from prospective investors

15 March 2021 - 19:55

The first steps have been taken to make SA’s first world heritage site, iSimangaliso Wetland Park in KwaZulu-Natal, self-sustainable.

The park, spanning about 280km of the province’s east coast, is managed by the iSimangaliso Authority and falls within the portfolio of the department of environment, forestry and fisheries, which recently came under fire in the auditor-general’s 2019/2020 report for, among other things, wasteful expenditure...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. A giant that’s part of our heritage is waking up and he wants you on his back News
  2. Eggs-periment tricks crafty crows from plundering endangered species News
  3. Black day: widow stands up for her rights as village turns against her News
  4. Joburg streets on fire again as students’ anger at Blade burns News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...

Related articles

  1. Why was St Lucia’s mouth ripped open? asks livid green group News
  2. KZN tourism upbeat after bumper Heritage weekend, with good Christmas bookings South Africa
  3. It's back to the beach at KZN tourism hotspot St Lucia South Africa
  4. Seven SA spots that'll make you feel like you're on an overseas holiday Travel
  5. Who needs a private island when you have these great KZN beach escapes? Lifestyle
X