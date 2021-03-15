A giant that’s part of our heritage is waking up and he wants you on his back

A R4bn development plan is being rolled out at iSimangaliso, with ‘keen interest’ from prospective investors

The first steps have been taken to make SA’s first world heritage site, iSimangaliso Wetland Park in KwaZulu-Natal, self-sustainable.



The park, spanning about 280km of the province’s east coast, is managed by the iSimangaliso Authority and falls within the portfolio of the department of environment, forestry and fisheries, which recently came under fire in the auditor-general’s 2019/2020 report for, among other things, wasteful expenditure...