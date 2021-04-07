Lifestyle

Zit-pop psychology: you may need a therapist for troubled skin

When stress is written all over your face, talking about it can bring about clarity of skin and mind

07 April 2021 - 20:06 By Zanele Kumalo

A couple of months ago, as lockdown restrictions tightened, I found myself at one end of a WhatsApp video call, couch-bound and tissue box at the ready, talking emotional triggers.

I wasn’t chatting with a friend or psychologist nor was it pillow talk with a lover. On the other end was a dermatologist who works at Dr P Aesthetic Lifestyle Centre, in Hyde Park Shopping Corner, and we were in the middle of an online consultation unpacking relationship and work dilemmas...

