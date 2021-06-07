Lifestyle

Get up close and personal with SA at these June art exhibitions

Visit Momo’s collectors’ corner, take in Everard Read’s group exhibition and delve into David Goldblatt’s photographs

07 June 2021 - 20:18 By Sanet Oberholzer

1. In Conversation — group exhibition | Everard Read CIRCA gallery Cape Town

In Everard Read Cape Town’s latest group exhibition, In Conversation, (https://www.everard-read-capetown.co.za/exhibition/238/) pairing up takes on a new meaning. “Gallery artists invited friends, acquaintances or even strangers to produce an artwork to pair with one of their own,” says the description of the exhibition. The result is pairs of artwork that speak to one another...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Last living person rides out the apocalypse in her brand new Porsche Lifestyle
  2. Get up close and personal with SA at these June art exhibitions Lifestyle
  3. The crazy rich talent of Jon Chu Lifestyle
  4. BMW’s new i4 sings the body electric Lifestyle
  5. If it’s murderers, BFFs, zombies or witches you’re after, you’ve got ’em Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail
CCTV captures theft of the rarest Nike shoe on the planet

Related articles

  1. Art and Soal: Joburg artist cements his place locally and abroad Lifestyle
  2. Dotty about avant-garde art? Kusama puts the bloom into Covid-19 gloom Lifestyle
  3. Words can be such pricks: the wild, piercing randomness of meaning Lifestyle
  4. Art attack: Israeli ex-sniper takes a colourful shot at mental health Lifestyle