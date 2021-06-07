Get up close and personal with SA at these June art exhibitions

Visit Momo’s collectors’ corner, take in Everard Read’s group exhibition and delve into David Goldblatt’s photographs

1. In Conversation — group exhibition | Everard Read CIRCA gallery Cape Town



In Everard Read Cape Town’s latest group exhibition, In Conversation, (https://www.everard-read-capetown.co.za/exhibition/238/) pairing up takes on a new meaning. “Gallery artists invited friends, acquaintances or even strangers to produce an artwork to pair with one of their own,” says the description of the exhibition. The result is pairs of artwork that speak to one another...