Lifestyle

They talk to the trees ... and the trees talk to each other

‘The Overstory’ by Richard Powers is an enthralling account of how nature contributes to our wellbeing

12 July 2021 - 21:27 By Mila de Villiers

Thought that talking trees were strictly limited to Tolkien’s ents of Middle Earth? Think again. Richard Powers’s 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction winner The Overstory adds new meaning to arboreal sentience.

Combining the stories of nine strangers, each of whom attach significant meaning to trees (be it the speech-and-hearing impaired dendrologist, an artist of Norwegian descent who makes tree-related artwork, the air force loadmaster saved by a banyan tree, the daughter of Chinese immigrants who cherishes the mulberry bush in her garden, or the 1980s joller who dedicates her life to combating deforestation), Powers delivers a compelling account of how the natural world impacts Homo sapiens’ everyday life — and what its destruction will mean for the future of humanity...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. If you get the eye of the tiger at a South Korean gym, forget ‘Gangnam Style’ Lifestyle
  2. They talk to the trees ... and the trees talk to each other Lifestyle
  3. Barbados — paradise for some, not for others Lifestyle
  4. If you want expensive pee, take supplements. If not, get the basics right Lifestyle
  5. LAUNCH REVIEW | Traditionalist? Then you’re going to love this Beemer Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Police fire rubber bullets and arrest looters in Johannesburg as vandalism and ...
Gauteng protests hit Jeppestown resulting in rubber bullets and fires

Related articles

  1. Free online books, and data-free too News
  2. The backstory: 'Due South of Copenhagen' News
  3. Peter Pickford on writing 'To the Edges of the Earth' News
  4. Fiction Friday | ‘Facets of Death’ by Michael Stanley Fiction
  5. JENNIFER PLATT | Ripping the covers off covers Opinion & Analysis