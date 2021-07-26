If your networks have taken a hit in the pandemic, don’t feel alone

In the US, they shrank by almost 17%, with men faring worse than women, but here’s some advice on restoring them

If your social and professional networks disintegrated in the pandemic, you are not alone.



Marissa King, author of Social Chemistry and a professor at the Yale School of Management in the US, has been studying what has happened to people’s networks in the Covid-19 era — and it is as ugly as you might imagine...