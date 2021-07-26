Lifestyle

If your networks have taken a hit in the pandemic, don’t feel alone

In the US, they shrank by almost 17%, with men faring worse than women, but here’s some advice on restoring them

26 July 2021 - 19:50 By Chris Taylor

If your social and professional networks disintegrated in the pandemic, you are not alone.

Marissa King, author of Social Chemistry and a professor at the Yale School of Management in the US, has been studying what has happened to people’s networks in the Covid-19 era — and it is as ugly as you might imagine...

