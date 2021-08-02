Lifestyle

France probes fashion retailers for concealing ‘crimes against humanity’

However, Fast Retailing, Inditex and SMCP deny the allegations, with Skechers declining to comment

02 August 2021 - 19:38 By Benoit Van Overstraeten, Richard Lough, Jesus Aguado and Rocky Swift

French prosecutors have opened an investigation into four fashion retailers suspected of concealing “crimes against humanity” in China’s Xinjiang region, a judicial source said recently.

The procedure is linked to accusations against China over its treatment of minority Muslim Uyghurs in the region, including the use of forced labour, the source said...

