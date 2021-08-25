Jam to gem: all you need to know about Frank Ocean’s bling line

What does Homer the poet have to do with the lyricist’s jewellery?

From Rihanna’s Fenty to Beyoncé’s Ivy Park, the latest singer to add the designer feather on their cap is Grammy-winning crooner Frank Ocean.



The singer recently launched his jewellery and accessories brand, Homer, which offers a bevy of luxurious chains, earrings and scarves among other trinkets. The colourful pieces take inspiration from child-like memories held by Ocean and nod to the vibrant work of Takashi Murakami...