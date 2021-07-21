Britney Spears won’t ‘let go and move on until I’ve said all I needed to say’

US pop star Britney Spears says she “will never be able to let go and fully move on” until “I’ve said all I needed to say” as she continues speaking out amid her conservatorship battle.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday night, the Toxic hitmaker shared an image with her 32.1 million followers that read “one day at a time”.

Next to the image she wrote: “So I said ‘life goes on’ in one of my recent posts, but it’s always easier said than done.

“In that moment that’s what I felt was the easiest to say, but I think we all know I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say, and I’m not even close. I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here.”