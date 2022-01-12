REVIEW | 2022 Kia Sonet 1.5 LX offers great value for money

There is no mystery why B-segment crossovers and sport-utility vehicles are supplanting their hatchback counterparts in popularity.

From the consumer standpoint, the perception is that you are getting a whole lot more for your money, even if the basic floorplan dimensions of both are often largely similar.

If most were faced with a choice between a conventional five-door or a slightly pumped-up, elevated compact with extroverted styling characteristics, the latter undoubtedly seems far more enticing.

Certainly, when you are navigating Johannesburg roads through the rainy season, dodging potholes and wayward drivers, that extra dollop of urban toughness imbues one with a bit more confidence.

We found ourselves custodians of the Kia Sonet 1.5 LX over the December period for the purposes of an extended test. It was a relationship that started on a good foot, since we had already tested the model earlier in 2021, coming away with sentiments that were largely positive.

Regular readers may recall the Sonet in 1.5 EX automatic guise took the top spot in our September 2021 comparison test, beating the Volkswagen T-Cross and Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Yes, this is a model we can recommend. Despite being of basic LX specification, it was quite impressive to note how much the model offers for the required outlay — a reasonable R285,995. It was listed at R10,000 cheaper when we published our introductory story in December last year.