Coffee, cake and crypto: that’s what’s hip at this eatery
A Thai cafe has become a stock exchange of sorts, but the government is worried about risks to the economy
31 January 2022 - 19:10
A cafe in northeast Thailand has become home to cryptocurrency traders, adding banks of screens showing the latest market moves and dishing out investment advice alongside coffee and cake.
Behind a calm exterior of cherry blossom trees, customers of HIP Coffee & Restaurant stare at their laptops, supping nervously on iced coffee — part of a surging interest in digital assets in Thailand that has regulators worried...
