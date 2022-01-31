Lifestyle

Coffee, cake and crypto: that’s what’s hip at this eatery

A Thai cafe has become a stock exchange of sorts, but the government is worried about risks to the economy

31 January 2022 - 19:10 By Jiraporn Kuhakan and Vorasit Satienlerk

A cafe in northeast Thailand has become home to cryptocurrency traders, adding banks of screens showing the latest market moves and dishing out investment advice alongside coffee and cake.

Behind a calm exterior of cherry blossom trees, customers of HIP Coffee & Restaurant stare at their laptops, supping nervously on iced coffee — part of a surging interest in digital assets in Thailand that has regulators worried...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Fraud takes off on a ‘mind-blowing’ scale in booming NFT art market Lifestyle
  2. Dogecoin surges as Musk says it can be used to buy Tesla merchandise news
  3. Heavyweights on the ropes for using fame to ‘lure’ crypto investors World
  4. NFT sales hit $25bn in 2021, but growth shows signs of slowing Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Joe Rogan apologises, Spotify to add advisory to Covid podcasts Lifestyle
  2. Netflix and Mattel snatch up ‘Masters of the Universe’ movie Lifestyle
  3. Coffee, cake and crypto: that’s what’s hip at this eatery Lifestyle
  4. BRENWIN NAIDU | Bakkie to the future: Nissan Navara is just what SA needs Lifestyle
  5. A dog’s life doesn’t enter the equation for these pooches Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...