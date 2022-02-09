Lifestyle

WATCH | US-born sangoma cites encounter with Tutu as catalyst for her new life

Fateful Tutu encounter leads American woman on ‘journey home’ to traditional healing

09 February 2022 - 20:18 By Emile Bosch

What can life’s outcomes be when we look beyond the realms of what we imagine to be possible?

This question burned in my mind above all others while in the company of the incredible American-born, Christa Gumede Buthelezi, who now lives in Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal, and among other practices has been given the title of traditional healer or sangoma in SA. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. KUMI NAIDOO | Hamba kahle to the people’s archbishop: A reflection on the ... Opinion
  2. Living Tutu’s legacy News
  3. PANASHE CHIGUMADZI | Nixolisa ngani? Can white SA live up to ubuntu, the ... Opinion
  4. The Arch goes green in final send-off with water cremation South Africa
  5. ‘Nyan Nyan’ presenter Luyanda Potwana opens up about answering his ancestral ... TshisaLIVE
  6. SNAPS | Inside Luyanda Potwana's sangoma graduation — as he earns more stripes TshisaLIVE

Most read

  1. All-women Indian news outlet fired up about Oscar nod Lifestyle
  2. Things are going swimmingly for Cuba’s elderly after easing of restrictions Lifestyle
  3. Sony’s race to up its game sees AI beating humans at Gran Turismo Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | US-born sangoma cites encounter with Tutu as catalyst for her new life Lifestyle
  5. SA photographer connects with his subjects to collect international accolade Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022