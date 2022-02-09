WATCH | US-born sangoma cites encounter with Tutu as catalyst for her new life

Fateful Tutu encounter leads American woman on ‘journey home’ to traditional healing

What can life’s outcomes be when we look beyond the realms of what we imagine to be possible?



This question burned in my mind above all others while in the company of the incredible American-born, Christa Gumede Buthelezi, who now lives in Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal, and among other practices has been given the title of traditional healer or sangoma in SA. ..