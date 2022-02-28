Screw it! We’re ready to pee in public, covered in glitter

Rio de Janeiro is ready to party, with or without carnival, for which there will be no official events due to Covid-19

As Rio de Janeiro’s world-famous carnival holiday rolls around without official events due to Brazil’s ongoing Omicron wave, a slew of private parties is ensuring glitter-dusted revellers have plenty of ways to celebrate.



Rio’s carnival was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic. The public holiday will this year not coincide with the colourful samba school parade, held in the “sambodromo”, or Sambadrome, which has been postponed to April. The city’s free and wildly hedonistic street parties, known as blocos, have been scrapped...