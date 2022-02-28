Screw it! We’re ready to pee in public, covered in glitter
Rio de Janeiro is ready to party, with or without carnival, for which there will be no official events due to Covid-19
28 February 2022 - 19:08
As Rio de Janeiro’s world-famous carnival holiday rolls around without official events due to Brazil’s ongoing Omicron wave, a slew of private parties is ensuring glitter-dusted revellers have plenty of ways to celebrate.
Rio’s carnival was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic. The public holiday will this year not coincide with the colourful samba school parade, held in the “sambodromo”, or Sambadrome, which has been postponed to April. The city’s free and wildly hedonistic street parties, known as blocos, have been scrapped...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.