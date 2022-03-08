Lifestyle

The audience doesn’t care, so skip the thank yous and talk about your passion

As Oscar nominees get ready to celebrate a ‘year like no other’, a telecast producer dishes out advice

08 March 2022 - 19:16 By Lisa Richwine

Will Smith, Kristen Stewart and other Academy Awards contenders gathered on Monday to celebrate at the annual Oscar nominees’ luncheon, one of the film industry’s largest gatherings since Covid-19 limited the Hollywood awards circuit...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. IN PICTURES | Deaf drama 'CODA' lands top SAG award on road to Oscars glory Lifestyle
  2. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes to host Oscars — reports Lifestyle
  3. Goya hand it to them: Bardem and Blanchett honoured at Spain’s film awards Lifestyle
  4. All-women Indian news outlet fired up about Oscar nod Lifestyle
  5. 'The Power of the Dog,' 'Dune' lead nominations in battle for Oscars glory Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Hands of Stone Ledwaba keeps his world title Lifestyle
  2. Are you nuts? How a ‘tree scooter’ completed an India farmer’s life Lifestyle
  3. There’s no business like showbusiness for Louis Vuitton Lifestyle
  4. The audience doesn’t care, so skip the thank yous and talk about your passion Lifestyle
  5. They’ve seen invasions, insurgencies and wars, but you’ll never get their goat Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations