Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes to host Oscars — reports

Comic actors Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host this year's Academy Awards ceremony as producers try to attract new viewers after record-low ratings in 2021, Hollywood publication Variety and other media outlets reported on Monday.

The actors are finalising details and an announcement will be made on Tuesday on ABC's Good Morning America, Variety said. ABC, owned by Walt Disney Co, will broadcast the Oscars ceremony on March 27.

The film industry's highest honours, which are handed out by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, have not had a host since 2018.

Schumer won an Emmy in 2015 for her variety sketch show Inside Amy Schumer. Hall is known for movies including Girls Trip and Little. Sykes stars in and created “The Upshaws” and played a recurring role on Black-ish.

Representatives for the actors, the academy and ABC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.