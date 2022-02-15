Lifestyle

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes to host Oscars — reports

15 February 2022 - 09:32 By Lisa Richwine
Regina Hall is reportedly among three people set to host this year's Oscars ceremony. File image.
Regina Hall is reportedly among three people set to host this year's Oscars ceremony. File image.
Image: Mike Blake/Reuters

Comic actors Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host this year's Academy Awards ceremony as producers try to attract new viewers after record-low ratings in 2021, Hollywood publication Variety and other media outlets reported on Monday.

The actors are finalising details and an announcement will be made on Tuesday on ABC's Good Morning America, Variety said. ABC, owned by Walt Disney Co, will broadcast the Oscars ceremony on March 27.

The film industry's highest honours, which are handed out by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, have not had a host since 2018.

Schumer won an Emmy in 2015 for her variety sketch show Inside Amy Schumer. Hall is known for movies including Girls Trip and Little. Sykes stars in and created “The Upshaws” and played a recurring role on Black-ish.

Representatives for the actors, the academy and ABC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

'The Power of the Dog,' 'Dune' lead nominations in battle for Oscars glory

Dark Western 'The Power of the Dog' led this year's field of Academy Awards contenders on Tuesday with 12 nominations for the Netflix Inc film, ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

The Oscars were handed out by celebrity presenters but had no host in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Ratings for the telecast have fallen in recent years, dropping to a low of 10.4 million people in the US in 2021. Viewership of other entertainment awards shows also has declined.

The 2021 Oscars ceremony was scaled down because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The awards were handed out at a historic train station in downtown Los Angeles in front of a small audience of nominees and guests.

This year, organisers have said the show will return to its longtime home of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Netflix Inc's gothic Western, The Power of the Dog, leads the field of this year's Oscar nominations with 12 nods, followed by science-fiction epic Dune with 10.

Reuters

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

All-women Indian news outlet fired up about Oscar nod

The organisation has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category for a film about its work
Lifestyle
4 days ago

SA filmmaker gets Oscar nod for her made-in-Soweto movie

Phumi Morare’s 'Lakutshon’ Ilanga' has been shortlisted in the live action short film category at this year’s Academy Awards
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Oscar and you’ll receive: Academy Awards return to old haunt, with a host

This year’s Oscars will take place at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre with a host for the first time since 2018
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Feisty on the outside, fragile within: Farewell, Kuli Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Checkers jumps on the ‘Tinder Swindler’ bandwagon for Valentine’s Day, ... Lifestyle
  3. No garden, no problem: Your guide to growing edibles in containers Home & Gardening
  4. You'll fall in love with an air fryer, thanks to J’Something Food
  5. ASPASIA KARRAS | Putin's long, white table is a buffet feast for the world's ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022
'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022