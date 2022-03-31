The curious case of Julia Fox: four ways to wear the viral ‘Ye muse’ liner

We can’t stop thinking about ‘that’ eyeliner! Take a dive into the actress’s short but drastic beauty evolution

From actress to Kanye West’s girlfriend and muse and now her own muse, Julia Fox has been the viral sensation we didn’t know we needed. Known faintly on the celebrity scene as a model-turned-actress who starred in the movie Uncut Gems, Fox has always had a rather demure, Old Hollywood-esque beauty. ..