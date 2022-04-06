×

Lifestyle

Machine see, machine do: Japanese robot can peel bananas cleanly

Researcher believes the training method can teach robots to do different simple ‘human’ tasks

06 April 2022 - 20:20

Robots in Japan are found on factory floors carrying out simple tasks or delivering food to restaurant patrons, but researchers have now unveiled a robot capable of executing the delicate task of peeling a banana without squashing the fruit inside...

