Antjie Krog and the role of the poet in SA’s social and political life

That tale holds all the ingredients of Krog’s unfolding trajectory as a South African voice: an uncompromising stance about her experiences and thoughts, and a courage to voice them.

This year Krog turns 70 and her passion and commitment, forged in the 1970s, show no waning. For decades she has represented the important role a poet can play in public life in a fractured country.

Two audiences

With Dogter van Jefta Krog was immediately set on a path to become a serious poet, a writer mentored by Opperman and able to produce volume after volume, with the assurance that thousands would buy them. But the appearance of the poem in Sechaba and the London Observer gave Krog another audience, invisible and silent for many years, until the liberation movements were unbanned and the ANC returned to SA.

At a rally in Soweto in 1989 ANC cadre Ahmed Kathrada, newly released from prison, quoted Krog’s poem. How had he got his hands on it in prison on Robben Island? He thought it might have been in a magazine. It had so touched him he’d written it out by hand and kept it.

So Krog became a recognised poet in SA, but also a voice of dissent and hope for those in prison and exile. The two hallmarks of the poem, aesthetic-poetic and personal-political, and their entanglement, have since marked all her work as she has moved beyond poetry into journalism and nonfiction writing in English and as she has taken up an academic post at the University of the Western Cape.

The truth commission

Krog wrote book reviews for the press for some years before she became editor of the left-leaning Afrikaans magazine Die Suid-Afrikaan in 1993. But it was in 1995, when the public broadcaster’s radio team was gearing up to cover the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), that Krog stepped properly into news journalism. She became leader of the Afrikaans reporting team at the SABC.

Bringing a poet’s sensibility to journalism, Krog pushed the boundaries of radio reporting. She insisted the voices and sounds of those affected be foregrounded in the listener’s ear. Journalist Hanlie Retief called her “a disturbing conscience, an umbilical cord between the TRC and Afrikaans speakers. She … let the often macabre testimonies sometimes wail, sometimes sing.”

The constraints of news journalism irked Krog. In a great outpouring of energy she produced a nonfiction book in English which described the experiences of reporting the TRC, Country of My Skull. The book also told the powerful stories of victims and their families.