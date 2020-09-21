Yap, he’s back: looks like ‘R699 car scheme’ guy is in trouble again

Clients complain a deal they committed to is very different from what they were led to believe

The man behind the notorious “Drive a new car for R699” scheme is back with another new car deal that has buyers – and a major bank – crying foul.



Albert Venter of Pretoria introduced the “New car for R699” deal to the SA market in 2008 under his company Satinsky 128 (Pty) Ltd...