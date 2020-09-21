News

Yap, he’s back: looks like ‘R699 car scheme’ guy is in trouble again

Clients complain a deal they committed to is very different from what they were led to believe

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
21 September 2020 - 18:18

The man behind the notorious “Drive a new car for R699” scheme is back with another new car deal that has buyers – and a major bank – crying foul.

Albert Venter of Pretoria introduced the “New car for R699” deal to the SA market in 2008 under his company Satinsky 128 (Pty) Ltd...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Yap, he’s back: looks like ‘R699 car scheme’ guy is in trouble again News
  2. Education official who lost matric answer sheets is now head of exams News
  3. Played for fuels: damsel in distress is a con artist, say ‘duped’ Samaritans News
  4. Fat-shamer in the fire: the ‘Oompa Loompas’ want to kill me, wails gym bunny News
  5. Murder of cop Kinnear a ‘tipping point’ in SA’s march to crime chaos News

Latest Videos

Zuma's doctor says he can't attend state capture inquiry; Zondo issues summons ...
i'm thinking of ending things | a film by Charlie Kaufman | Official ...

Related articles

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Airports drop-kick drivers to levels two, three and four of fury News
  2. Is it really a thing? Or a fad? Beware the ‘con’ in MetCon Lifestyle
  3. Empty nesters no more as SA youth moves back home News
  4. More than 70% of stressed professionals in SA have not sought help News
X