Opportunities for emerging contractors as infrastructure takes off

A construction-led recovery of the economy must also lead to increased opportunities for black-owned and emerging contractors to participate more fully in a sector that has great potential for growth.

There is a broad consensus that investment in infrastructure will be the catalyst that enables the economy to rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic recession. Government has already taken far-reaching steps to create an infrastructure pipeline that will be funded by investments from both the public and private sectors.

The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) will be a critical player in this process.

Our primary task is to ensure sustainable growth in the industry by developing the skills of emerging contractors and building capacity through empowerment.

Private sector construction has always been a bellwether of a healthy economy. However, in a country such as SA, with its vast developmental challenges, public sector spending on construction is of equal importance.

Government recognises the critical importance of this sector. It also understands the urgent need to remove the obstacles and streamline the bureaucratic processes that have, in the past, hamstrung the ability of the construction sector to meet the targets for gross capital fixed formation set out in the National Development Plan.

The department of public works and infrastructure is playing a greater activist role as a clearinghouse for public sector infrastructure, and minister Patricia de Lille is taking a hands-on approach to resolving long-standing issues that prevented emerging contractors from receiving a fair share of work.

In his recent announcements, President Cyril Ramaphosa has reconfirmed the government’s commitment to accelerate infrastructure spending as a core feature of the broader plans to attract investment and lead the country out of the recession.