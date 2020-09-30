You shall not pass this port: SA’s borders open, but not to everyone

UK, US and France named ‘high-risk’ countries, meaning leisure travellers will not be allowed in from Thursday

South Africans can travel overseas for leisure from Thursday, but only if the countries they’re going to let them in.



This is according to home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi, who was speaking on Wednesday as the government announced which tourists will and will not be allowed to enter SA when borders open on Thursday...