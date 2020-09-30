News

You shall not pass this port: SA’s borders open, but not to everyone

UK, US and France named ‘high-risk’ countries, meaning leisure travellers will not be allowed in from Thursday

30 September 2020 - 19:59

South Africans can travel overseas for leisure from Thursday, but only if the countries they’re going to let them in.

This is according to home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi, who was speaking on Wednesday as the government announced which tourists will and will not be allowed to enter SA when borders open on Thursday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ace Magashule is off the hook for ‘misleading the provincial legislature’ News
  2. You shall not pass this port: SA’s borders open, but not to everyone News
  3. New Scorpions set to sting senior ANC politician after capturing other ... News
  4. Shock-chip: SAA tender U-turn takes the biscuit, but it won’t say sorry News
  5. It took 22 years, but Richard Mdluli has gone from crime intelligence boss to ... News

Latest Videos

The meaning of Transformation: Practical Perspectives from South African Sport
Uni's to open, international students quarantine, matric results in Feb: ...

Related articles

  1. COVID-19 WRAP | 81 new Covid-19 deaths as cases rise to 672,572 in SA South Africa
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Cyril’s diktats on who can visit SA make no sense when ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Lockdown blues: here's what is still not allowed on level 1 South Africa
  4. Ready to scratch your travel itch? Here's what to expect at airports before ... Travel
X