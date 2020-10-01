News

Free State farmers are finding whole gnu ways to protect themselves

From wildebeest to drones, they have come up with solutions, but still refuse to farm near the Lesotho border

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
01 October 2020 - 19:09

The blue wildebeest is proving to be a worthy weapon against stock thieves.

Jaco de Villiers, Westelike Vrystaat Agri board chairperson, said farming livestock in the Free State, especially along the border, was a death wish. He said farmers on the Lesotho border had been forced to innovate to protect themselves and their stock...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Bosasa bro Vincent Smith turned a blind eye in return for a cool R800k’ News
  2. Gobsmacked: whale and calf give curious diver the sight of a lifetime News
  3. Starve the farm attackers before they starve the country News
  4. ‘Maybe this is not worth it, maybe I should stop farming’: survivors tell of ... News
  5. Rain gets another brolly good scolding for exaggerating its torrents News

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...

Related articles

  1. Gang targets smallholdings in violent robberies in Hartbeespoort area South Africa
  2. ‘Our lives are destroyed, hearts broken’: daughter on Hartswater murders South Africa
  3. Mooi River couple attacked on their farm while eating supper South Africa
  4. Farmers' union hopeful about decline in farm attacks and murders in SA South Africa
X