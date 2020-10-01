Free State farmers are finding whole gnu ways to protect themselves

From wildebeest to drones, they have come up with solutions, but still refuse to farm near the Lesotho border

The blue wildebeest is proving to be a worthy weapon against stock thieves.



Jaco de Villiers, Westelike Vrystaat Agri board chairperson, said farming livestock in the Free State, especially along the border, was a death wish. He said farmers on the Lesotho border had been forced to innovate to protect themselves and their stock...