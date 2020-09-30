Sport

New signings give Sundowns a host of post-Pitso puzzlers

Without a new coach the variables are many, but we look at the positions beckoning the new players

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
30 September 2020 - 20:00

Now that Pitso Mosimane’s departure as head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns has been confirmed, one of the few jigsaw puzzles that remain is how the nine new recruits announced a few days before Mosimane’s unexpected exit, will be blended into the Brazilians.

The 10-time PSL champions have signed three players – goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, attacking midfielder Hashim Domingo and striker Gift Motupa – from the now defunct Bidvest Wits...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. New signings give Sundowns a host of post-Pitso puzzlers Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Second tragedy in the ring for Qash Sithole Sport
  3. Football is at risk of becoming a statistical dogshow Sport
  4. The IPL slogfest is a Big Mac to the first-class game’s fillet steak Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | With dunces in charge, pitiful Bafana remain a laughing stock Sport

Latest Videos

The meaning of Transformation: Practical Perspectives from South African Sport
Uni's to open, international students quarantine, matric results in Feb: ...

Related articles

  1. CONFIRMED | Pitso Mosimane affirms he is leaving Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
  2. Bad move or securing the bag? SA split over Pitso Mosimane's move from Sundowns Soccer
  3. Themba Zwane foresees Mamelodi Sundowns maintaining their dominance Soccer
  4. Sundowns talisman Zwane named inaugural Safja men’s footballer of the year Soccer
X