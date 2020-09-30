New signings give Sundowns a host of post-Pitso puzzlers

Without a new coach the variables are many, but we look at the positions beckoning the new players

Now that Pitso Mosimane’s departure as head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns has been confirmed, one of the few jigsaw puzzles that remain is how the nine new recruits announced a few days before Mosimane’s unexpected exit, will be blended into the Brazilians.



The 10-time PSL champions have signed three players – goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, attacking midfielder Hashim Domingo and striker Gift Motupa – from the now defunct Bidvest Wits...