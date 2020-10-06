Cash, flash cars and attempted murder: divorce gets ugly in posh burb

Court inderdicts husband who feared his ex would flog his stuff while he was in jail for ‘putting her in ICU’

A Range Rover Evoque, Harley Davidson motorbike and a VW Caddy are among the assets a Joburg businessman has been interdicted from disposing of, pending the finalisation of his divorce.



His wife, through the High Court in Johannesburg, prevented him doing so last week. ..