News

Cash, flash cars and attempted murder: divorce gets ugly in posh burb

Court inderdicts husband who feared his ex would flog his stuff while he was in jail for ‘putting her in ICU’

06 October 2020 - 19:43

A Range Rover Evoque, Harley Davidson motorbike and a VW Caddy are among the assets a Joburg businessman has been interdicted from disposing of, pending the finalisation of his divorce. 

His wife, through the High Court in Johannesburg, prevented him doing so last week. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Welcome to Parys, town of no lights and little love for the municipality News
  2. Judge freezes access to snow-covered Cape peak after farmers’ cold war News
  3. Cash, flash cars and attempted murder: divorce gets ugly in posh burb News
  4. Covid-19 has put palliative care and those in it under huge strain News
  5. Churches that meet in schools sacrificed at the altar of pupil safety News

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in

Related articles

  1. A sure bet: deadbeat dad's going to jail if he doesn't pay maintenance to his ex South Africa
  2. Experts' plea to divorced parents: don't spread lockdown tension to your ... South Africa
  3. Zim vice-president accused of blocking estranged wife's bank accounts News
X