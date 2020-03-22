News

Zimbabwe

Zim vice-President accused of blocking estranged wife's bank accounts

Mubaiwa says lenders illegally blocked her from her accounts on Chiwenga's orders

22 March 2020 - 00:00 By LENIN NDEBELE and JOHN NCUBE

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife, Mary Mubaiwa, has accused the retired army general of directing two leading banks to block her from accessing her accounts.

Through her lawyers, Mubaiwa has threatened to sue Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) and FBC Bank for acting illegally by taking instructions from someone who is not a signatory on her accounts...

