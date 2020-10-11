Opinion & Analysis

Q&A with AfriForum's Ernst Roets on the Senekal unrest

White farmers went on the rampage in Senekal to protest against another farm murder. Chris Barron asked ERNST ROETS, deputy CEO of AfriForum…

11 October 2020 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

How do you feel about their behaviour?

It's certainly not something we encourage...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Inside SA's police assassination problem Opinion & Analysis
  2. 'The situation at my hospital is dismal': lockdown reveals junior doctor burnout Opinion & Analysis
  3. New book on VBS scandal exposes billionaire ‘Venda boys’ club Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...